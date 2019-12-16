Army Contracting Command delivers presents to Morris School first graders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Monday morning first-graders at Morris School felt some holiday love when soldiers and employees from the Army Contracting Command (ACC) on Redstone Arsenal paid a surprise visit with a special delivery.

For six years ACC has "adopted" a first-grade classroom for Christmas.

"We put names on a tree, we pull it off, it will say a child's name, shirt sizes, and maybe something they're interested in," said ACC Commander Gen. Paul Pardew

Employees were asked to give something to wear, something to read, something they want, and something they need.

"We love doing it, it's probably the best day of my work year," Gen. Pardew said.

This program makes sure every first grader gets to experience some holiday magic, and it's ACC's favorite way to give back.

"This is where we live, so I think the relationship between the community and the Garrison and the federal agencies that are here, needs to be strong," Gen. Pardew said. "And this is just one way of us showing how we appreciate all the support we get."