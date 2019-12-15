× WHNT News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown says U.S. Senate race continues to be interesting

The Republican field for the U.S. Senate in Alabama is crowded. Among the candidates – a former football coach, a current U.S. Representative and the man who used to have the Senate seat.

The race looks pretty interesting, especially to WHNT News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown.

“I would start to watch for the candidate who distinguishes themselves from the field on an issue that’s important to Alabama in Washington. Essentially the three leading candidates spend their time trying to convince you they love Donald Trump more than the other two. That’s not the winning solution because if they all spend their time doing that, then the average Republican primary voter is not going to have a way to distinguish these candidates. So it’s the candidate that will come along with an agenda item that separates them from the field with something other than ‘I love Donald Trump.'”

You can watch our full interview with Brown below: