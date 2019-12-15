STAC Team seizes large amount of drugs within 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The STAC Team has been busy this year working to get drugs off the streets.

The STAC Team, or Strategic Counter-Drug Team, is made up of several agencies with Huntsville Police Department leading the force. Late HPD Officer Billy Clardy III was a part of this team.

The team's main focus is to disrupt and dismantle as many drug trafficking organizations as possible.

STAC Team Commander Lt. Tony McElyea gave WHNT News 19 the drug bust statistics so far this year.

From January 1, 2019, to December 9, 2019, the STAC Team has seized:

Over 5,000 prescription pills or controlled substance pills

Approximately 4,000 ecstasy pills or MDMA pills

21 pounds of powder or crack cocaine

30 ounces of fentanyl

50 ounces of heroin

Over 332 pounds of marijuana

75 pounds of ​methamphetamine

Over $950,000

Over 170 firearms

Lt. McElyea says two of the most important statistics: fentanyl and firearms.

"You know fentanyl is something that has plagued this community and nationwide, really, has plagued the entire nation," he says. "As far as overdose deaths here, so 30 ounces is a significant amount."

"We have seized over 170 firearms, taken off the streets in this community that prevents them from being used in a crime to other citizens within the city," says Lt. McElyea.

He adds the statistics are not all solely taken from within the city of Huntsville. "We are a multi-jurisdictional task force which gives us jurisdiction anywhere the drug investigation takes us so we have worked cases in central Alabama, south Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia."

According to the commander, drug trends come in waves and the totals are never consistent. During 2019, the heroin and fentanyl numbers are higher while the cocaine numbers are lower.

"We all know that most crime and most violent crime disseminates or derives somehow from drug crimes so not only are we taking drugs off the streets, but we are taking violent offenders off the streets as well," says Lt. McElyea.

To report drug activity, you can call the STAC Team at (256) 427-5456.

The STAC Team periodically conducts online auctions of seized, forfeited, or surplus property.

The City of Huntsville coordinates these auctions with GovDeals.com. To browse these auctions, visit GovDeals.com and search for Huntsville.

You must register with GovDeals.com to bid on items.