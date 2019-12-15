× Free pictures for furry friends at A New Leash on Life Sunday afternoon

MADISON, Ala. – Here’s another opportunity to get those last-minute Christmas pictures with your furry friends and the big man – Santa Claus.

A New Leash on Life is bringing Santa to the Madison Life-Saving Thrift Store Sunday afternoon, December 15.

From 1-4 p.m., stop by the store at 1300 Slaughter Road in Madison, where you can grab some cookies, drinks, and an opportunity for a free picture with Santa.

The thrift store will be open and have an Angel Tree with all the adoptable cats and dogs who would love a gift during the Christmas season. Of course, the ultimate gift would be for all the pets to find forever homes.

While there’s no fee for the photo, A New Leash on Life is asking for donations toward the community’s homeless pets. The proceeds will go toward the adoption center next door to the thrift store.

You can donate while getting your pictures or online through a GoFundMe campaign.