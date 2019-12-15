× Farm Burger hosting Wednesday fundraiser for Officer Clardy Memorial Fund

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A local restaurant will be giving part of its revenue to Officer Billy Clardy III’s Memorial Fund.

From 11 a.m-9 p.m. on Wednesday, December 18, Farm Burger will be donating 15% of the day’s revenue to Clardy’s Memorial Fund.

Clardy, a 14-year veteran of Huntsville Police, was shot Dec. 6 during a STAC operation in Huntsville, dying from his injuries later that night.

Before joining Huntsville Police, Clardy served in the U.S. Army, later joining the Fayetteville, Tennessee Police Department and Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

Clardy is survived by his wife and five children.

In the Facebook event, Farm Burger said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Clardy family during these difficult times. We are truly grateful for Agent Clardy’s service and mourn his ultimate sacrifice.”