‘Deer Valley Lights’ display on Summit View Circle runs across two yards, giving a 360-degree show

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This Christmas lights display is called the "Deer Valley Lights" display and is on Summit View Circle in Brownsboro. The computerized display consists of more than 100,000 channels of lights running across two yards. The two yards give viewers a 360-degree show. Their show runs from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. weeknights and 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.

