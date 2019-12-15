× Aniah Blanchard’s family holding memorial service Saturday, December 21

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Details have been finalized for a memorial service in memory of an Auburn college student.

Our news partners at AL.com report a memorial service for Aniah Blanchard, who was found dead in Macon County on Nov. 25, is set for Saturday, December 21. The service begins at noon at Faith Chapel Christian Center (100 Mike Moore Blvd.) in Birmingham.

Blanchard’s family told AL.com the service will “commemorate who Aniah was and the impact her life and ‘light’ is having on the entire world.”

The service will be open to the public, with a live stream available on the Chapel’s Facebook and website.

Aniah Blanchard was abducted outside an Auburn convenience store on Oct. 23.

Three men have been arrested in connection with Blanchard’s death. Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes has announced he will seek the death penalty against Ibraheem Yazeed, who has been charged with capital murder after authorities said he abducted and killed Blanchard.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Blanchard’s name to Texas Equusearch Mounted Search and Recovery, Children’s Hospital of Alabama, or the Greater Birmingham Humane Society, in honor of her dog “Bloo.”