Woman dies following apartment fire in Lawrenceburg

LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. – A woman has died following an apartment fire in Lawrenceburg.

The victim, Sherrill Dee Brown, 56, was a resident at Pine Bluff Apartments, according to Shayne Adams, Fire Investigator for the City of Lawrenceburg.

Adams said the Lawrenceburg Fire Department responded around 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday to 106 Bluff Drive, Pine Bluff Apartments, for a reported structure fire with burn victims. Authorities said when crews arrived they found heavy fire coming from a ground-level apartment.

Officials said firefighters quickly identified a burn victim, Brown, and helped her to a Lawrence County EMS unit who took her to the Vanderbilt Burn Center in Nashville. Authorities said poor weather conditions did not allow an air ambulance to respond.

Authorities said the firefighters got the fire under control around 5:30 p.m. and confirmed that all occupants had exited the apartment.

After the fire was completely put out, officials said crews conducted a thorough search to assure the fire had not reached other apartments. Crews deemed the area safe and secured the scene for an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Due to the extent of Brown’s injuries, authorities said they requested the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) to assist with the scene investigation.

On December 13, TBI investigated the scene with an accelerant detection dog. Authorities said the fire’s cause was deemed accidental.

Adams said Brown did not survive after efforts made by Vanderbilt Burn Center.

Details of the case and Brown’s cause of death are not available due to the pending release of the findings of the medical examiner’s office.