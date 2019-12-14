Warming up Sunday, but heavy rain and strong storms pull cold air back into north Alabama this week

A few clouds will drifting overhead through Sunday morning, but enough breaks in the clouds will occur to allow temperatures to fall into the upper 30s to low 40s at dawn on Sunday.

A southwesterly wind as well as a little more sunshine will buoy afternoon temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s Sunday afternoon, with cloudy skies taking over Sunday night.

Active weather ahead: The next big storm system moves in on Monday. Timing is everything with these things, and there’s a little too much uncertainty right now to know precisely what time the rain will begin on Monday; however, it looks like the heaviest storms would come in between 3 PM and 9 PM:

As of now, we don’t expect a major risk of ‘severe’ storms Monday in North Alabama; however, the Storm Prediction Center does outline a chance of some storms that could become severe mainly Monday afternoon and evening around here.

North Alabama is right on the line between ‘just enough’ and ‘not enough’ fuel for severe thunderstorms. A small increase in humidity and temperature could fuel some nasty storms from around 3-4 PM Monday through 8-9 PM. On the other hand, a small decrease in warm, humid air would mean nothing but a windy, wet evening. Even without storms, occasional wind gusts could top 30 miles per hour; with wet ground, that could be enough to topple a few trees and interrupt electricity in some communities.

Total rainfall Monday, Monday night and early Tuesday likely comes in around 1.5″ to 2.5″ with the heaviest rainfall between 3 PM and 9 PM.

Rain moves out Tuesday morning leaving it cold and dry through the middle of next week; the wind chill Tuesday afternoon will be in the lower/middle 30s.