The Ten Tenors to perform at VBC on Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Make time this holiday season for a joyous night of music, featuring hit classical-crossover group The Ten Tenors.

The show will take place on Monday, December 16, at 7:30 p.m.

It will include holiday favorites such as Feliz Navidad, O Holy Night, and Winter Wonderland, as well as modern surprises like Bohemian Rhapsody - all given the popular ensemble's signature treatment with incredible ten-part harmonies.

The supergroup from Australia has headlined more than 2,000 concerts around the world, recorded 15 albums, and performed alongside artists including Lionel Richie, Rod Stewart, Andrea Boccelli, Willie Nelson, Alanis Morissette, and Christina Aguilera.

The show in Huntsville is part of a limited engagement tour, brought to the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall at the VBC by the Broadway Theatre League.

Tickets are available online.