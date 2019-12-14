Take a dog home for a sleepover this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Animal Service always needs people to adopt and foster animals, but especially during the holidays.

"These two (dogs) are just two examples of the many dogs that we have at the shelter available for adoption," said Karen Buchan, from Huntsville Animal Services. "We also have a foster program called sleepover and we would love for people to take Aubi and Mike for a sleepover during the Christmas holidays."

Sleepovers during the holidays are important, Buchan said. They help socialize the dogs and help them understand their behavior in a home environment, and most importantly, provide them with a safe and loving place to stay.

Aubi is about 1 year old. He came into the shelter on Nov. 8 very malnourished and he had not been well cared for. This photo is when he first arrived at the shelter.

Aubie spent weeks in a foster volunteer home. When he returned to the shelter, he was a lot healthier and happier. He is recently neutered and is full of energy and wiggles. Buchan said he would be a great companion for a family that is active and willing to do some basic obedience training with him.

Most dogs are free for adoption at the shelter right now, as the building is under construction and they have limited kennel space.

Learn more about Aubi, Mike the yellow Labrador, by watching the full interview with Karen Buchan.