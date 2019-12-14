× Organizers of Hangout Music Fest working to curb complaints

GULF SHORES, Ala. – Organizers of the Hangout Music Fest say they’re working to address complaints about noise in nearby neighborhoods and behavior such as trespassing, public urination, illegal parking, and litter.

Festival founder Shaul Zislin says there’s a team of people focused on maintaining the festival’s positive aspects while mitigating unwanted “side effects.” Al.com reports that veteran New Orleans festival producer Reeves Price is now a key part of that team.

Price says Hangout Music Fest organizers are creating the Hangout Ambassador program.

Among its goals: To deter bad behavior and also be a resource and point of contact for residents in nearby neighborhoods.