House catches fire on Gardner Street in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A fire broke out at a house on Gardner street Friday night.

HEMSI and the Huntsville police department responded to the fire around 11:00 p.m. Fire crews on the scene say no one was injured and that no one was home at the time of the incident.

The home does have visible damage.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.