Henson Drive home has animated characters in each window

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display on Henson Drive in Huntsville is three-sided with each window having animated characters. Ten floodlights, huge gas lamps, and about 1000 C-9 lights help brighten up this house for the entire neighborhood to see. Each window is also donned with a sparkled wreath.

