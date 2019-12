× Give the gift of an adopted pet this Christmas

MADISON, Ala. – Petco is hosting an adoption event with the Madison County Animal Rescue Foundation on Saturday, December 14th.

The event is at Petco on Highway 72 in Madison from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This MARF adoption is a chance to meet the pets that are available for adoption.

To check out the adoptable dogs, click here.

Click here to check out cats up for adoption.

There will also be an adoption event on December 21st.