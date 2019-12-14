× Experience the ‘Spirit of Christmas Past’ in the Twickenham district

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Twickenham Historic District will host its 41st annual Spirit of Christmas Past Homes and Luminary Tour.

This walking tour is on Saturday, December 14th from 5:00-8:00 PM.

Organizers say the tour features the sights, sounds and smells of the season as you visit 4 private homes, the Weeden House Museum and First United Methodist Church.

There will also be special music provided by Chase Creek Strings in the Weeden House and the Hawthorne Conservatory and Prevailing Winds Flute Ensemble in the Central Presbyterian Church Freeman House.

Tickets are $20 for adults and children 12 and under are $5.

This is a cash-only tour.

More info and tickets can be found at www.weedenhousemusem.com or by calling (256)536-7718.