Decatur Historic Cemetery Luminary Tour features live nativity scene

DECATUR, Ala. – The Decatur Historic Cemetery Luminary Tour is being held in conjunction with the annual Historic Decatur Christmas Tour.

The Decatur Historic Cemetery, which is Decatur’s largest cemetery, will feature a walking and driving tour with a live nativity scene as well as angels and wise men along the tour path.

The tour will be open on Sunday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and will be free for the public to attend.

Candles, lighted wreaths, and trees throughout the cemetery will illuminate the historic site and many of the historically significant areas.

Some historical features of the tour include the Yellow Fever Memorial, Brown Circle Sterrs Cemetary, and Civil War Burial Sites Chapel, which will be restored in 2020.

The grand entrance was donated in memory of Marjorie and Raymon Baker by the Baker Foundation.

People attending the tour will enter from Highway 20, travel in one direction only, and exit on Memorial Drive. Parking is available in the green space on either side of the main entrance for those who prefer to walk.