3 bodies discovered buried at the Alamo in Texas

(CNN) — Three bodies buried in a monk burial room and nave of the Alamo Church have been discovered, according to the Texas General Land Office and the Alamo Mission Archaeological Advisory Committee.

The bodies appear to belong to a teenager or young adult, an infant, and a large adult, according to a committee press release.

The bodies were discovered during an archeological project inside and around the Alamo Church and Long Barrack in San Antonio to install moisture monitoring equipment while documenting the foundations of the 300-year-old structures, according to the release.

The bodies have not been moved. After they were discovered, a long-standing human remains protocol was activated, the on-site tribal monitor was notified and excavation was halted at the site, the release said

Remains were also discovered at that site in 1989 and identified in 1995, according to the release.

The Alamo, founded as a mission in 1718, is famous for being the site of an 1836 battle during the Texas Revolution.