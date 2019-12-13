Two Boaz City Jail inmates accused of flooding jail now face felony charges

BOAZ, Ala. – Two Boaz City Jail inmates are facing felony charges after being accused of flooding the male portion of the jail on Thursday night.

Boaz Police said Destri Veasy and Dalton Norwood covered cameras inside the jail with styrofoam cups and struck the sprinklers with a bolt removed from a table.

Police said their actions caused water to explode from the ceiling, hitting the bed mats, and the floor.

Veasy and Norwood are now facing felony charges for destruction of property by an inmate, according to authorities.

Police said Veasy was just released from prison, where he was serving time for possession of a controlled substance, theft of property, and escape. Norwood had no prior felony convictions, according to authorities.

Both are being transported to the Marshall County Jail.

