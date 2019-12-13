Three North Alabama schools win Safe Schools Awards from Alabama attorney general
DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Middle School is being recognized by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office for school safety.
Decatur Middle was one of three schools statewide selected for the 2019 Safe Schools Awards of Excellence. The new award is for the highest excellence in school safety, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.
“These schools have developed innovative programs and taken practical, effective steps to combat the threat of violence that has become a terrible part of our modern society,” Marshall said in a news release. “Their dedication and resolve to provide a safe haven for learning is an inspiration to us all.”
Westlawn Middle School in Tuscaloosa and Orange Beach Elementary in Orange Beach were the other winners of the award.
Three North Alabama schools are among the eight selected statewide for the 2019 Safe Schools Awards. One school was chosen from each of the state’s eight districts.
Austin High School in Decatur, Discovery Middle School in Madison and Forest Hills Elementary in Florence are all recipients of this year’s award.
Here are the winners of the 2019 Certificate of Building a Culture for School Safety:
- District 1:
- Foley Intermediate School, Foley
- Peter F. Alba Middle School, Bayou La Batre
- W.J. Carroll Intermediate School, Daphne
- District 2:
- Creekside Elementary School, Auburn
- Opelika High School, Opelika
- Opelika Middle School, Opelika
- Wrights Mill Road Elementary School, Auburn
- District 3:
- Chelsea Middle School, Chelsea
- Chilton County High School, Clanton
- Clanton Elementary School, Clanton
- Clanton Intermediate School, Clanton
- Clanton Middle School, Clanton
- Creek View Elementary School, Alabaster
- Jemison Elementary School, Jemison
- Jemison High School, Jemison
- Jemison Intermediate School, Jemison
- Jemison Middle School, Jemison
- Mt. Laurel Elementary School, Birmingham
- Oak Mountain Middle School, Birmingham
- Pelham Oaks Elementary School, Pelham
- Pinecrest Elementary School, Sylacauga
- R.F. Bumpus Middle School, Hoover
- Sylacauga High School, Sylacauga
- Thompson High School, Alabaster
- Thompson Intermediate School, Alabaster
- Trace Crossings Elementary School, Hoover
- Verbena High School, Verbena
- District 4:
- Central High School, Tuscaloosa
- The Alberta School of Performing Arts, Tuscaloosa
- Woodland Forrest Elementary School, Tuscaloosa
- District 6:
- Austin Junior High School, Decatur
- Austin Middle School, Decatur
- Banks-Caddell Elementary School, Decatur
- Benjamin Davis Elementary School, Decatur
- Chestnut Grove Elementary School, Decatur
- Cullman High School, Cullman
- Decatur High School, Decatur
- Fairview Middle School, Cullman
- Frances Nungester Elementary School, Decatur
- Hayden High School, Hayden
- Moody Middle School, Moody
- West Point High School, Cullman
- District 7:
- Cherokee Elementary School, Cherokee
- Cherokee High School, Cherokee
- Colbert County High School, Leighton
- Colbert Heights Elementary School, Tuscumbia
- Deshler High School, Tuscumbia
- Russellville Elementary School, Russellville
- District 8:
- Chaffee Elementary School, Huntsville
- Challenger Elementary School, Huntsville
- Chapman Elementary School, Huntsville
- Chapman Middle School, Huntsville
- Columbia High School, Huntsville
- Farley Elementary School, Huntsville
- Goldsmith Schiffman Elementary School, Owens Cross Roads
- Hampton Cove Middle School, Owens Cross Roads
- Highlands Elementary School, Huntsville
- Huntsville Junior High School, Huntsville
- Rainbow Elementary School, Madison
- Private:
- Coosa Valley Academy, Harpersville
- UMS-Wright Preparatory School, Mobile