Three North Alabama schools win Safe Schools Awards from Alabama attorney general

DECATUR, Ala. – Decatur Middle School is being recognized by the Alabama Attorney General’s Office for school safety.

Decatur Middle was one of three schools statewide selected for the 2019 Safe Schools Awards of Excellence. The new award is for the highest excellence in school safety, according to Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office.

“These schools have developed innovative programs and taken practical, effective steps to combat the threat of violence that has become a terrible part of our modern society,” Marshall said in a news release. “Their dedication and resolve to provide a safe haven for learning is an inspiration to us all.”

Westlawn Middle School in Tuscaloosa and Orange Beach Elementary in Orange Beach were the other winners of the award.

Three North Alabama schools are among the eight selected statewide for the 2019 Safe Schools Awards. One school was chosen from each of the state’s eight districts.

Austin High School in Decatur, Discovery Middle School in Madison and Forest Hills Elementary in Florence are all recipients of this year’s award.

Here are the winners of the 2019 Certificate of Building a Culture for School Safety: