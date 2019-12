× South Alabama officer shot in head, taken to hospital

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) – An officer was shot in Ozark around 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

The shooting happened 40 minutes northwest of Dothan. Reports say he suffered multiple gunshot wounds including a shot to the head.

The officer was taken to an area hospital but the condition of the officer is unknown.

According to the reports, the person responsible for the shooting is dead.

ALEA and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.