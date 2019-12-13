Sen. Jones says Huntsville is most “logical” choice for Space Force headquarters

HUNTSVILLE, Ala – Barring a sudden change in course, the U.S. Space Force is set to become the 6th branch of the U.S. Military.

This after the House passed a bipartisan military spending bill equaling roughly 738 billion dollars this week. Included in that framework is the basis of the U.S. Space Force. The Senate is expected to send the deal to President Trump in the coming weeks.

The first step for the U.S. Space Force is to select a headquarters location.

“Clearly, I think Huntsville is the most logical choice and it’s what I’ve been pushing for,” said Sen. Doug Jones.

Earlier this year, President Trump re-activated the U.S. Space Command. Which is currently running operations out of Peterson Air Force Base in Colorado.

The Space Command and Space Force will have a relationship similar to the relationship between the U.S. Navy and the Marines.

Space Force will train, run operations, and provide technical support for Space Command.

Currently, the Air Force supports Space Command. The duties will eventually be shifted over to Space Force. Meaning personnel will migrate as well.

“Clearly Huntsville and the State of Alabama will play a very, very important part of Space Force as it goes forward,” said Sen. Jones.

Some believe this move is not a complete “building” of a branch of military because connections and infrastructure already exist. Sen. Jones does not agree.

“I think we’ve got to give the Air Force a little bit of leeway in how they do this. We are building this up from scratch. This is a whole new military. We have a whole new domain for potential warfare,” said Sen. Jones.

President Trump’s administration plans to spend 2 billion dollars over 5 years to get the Space Force off the ground.

“I think it’s important for Congress to keep a watch on this to make sure things are going… that it’s not going to be a bureaucratic expensive nonsense nightmare,” said Jones.

