Saban, wife funding new Tuscaloosa center with $1.25M gift

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban is helping fund a new children’s center in Tuscaloosa.

Officials announced Friday that Saban and his wife Terry are making a $1 million donation for what will become the Saban Center. Saban’s private foundation, Nick’s Kids, will donate another $250,000.

The Saban family announces a $1 million contribution to a City project to bring together the Children’s Hands-On Museum, Tuscaloosa Public Library, and Tuscaloosa Children’s Theater in a unique partnership. Welcome to The Saban Center. https://t.co/sFYyGXfDnu pic.twitter.com/geFL3EuqR2 — City of Tuscaloosa 🎂🥳 (@tuscaloosacity) December 13, 2019

According to the Saban Center website, the center plans to bring STEM programs together with theater, literature, outdoor recreation, and interactive learning for children and families in Tuscaloosa.

The more than 100,000-square-foot complex will be located in the existing Tuscaloosa News building near downtown. It will be updated as a home to the Tuscaloosa Public Library, a hands-on children’s museum, and the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theater.

City leaders voted to buy the newspaper building for nearly $8 million in October.