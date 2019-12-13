Saban, wife funding new Tuscaloosa center with $1.25M gift

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama football coach Nick Saban is helping fund a new children’s center in Tuscaloosa.

Officials announced Friday that Saban and his wife Terry are making a $1 million donation for what will become the Saban Center. Saban’s private foundation, Nick’s Kids, will donate another $250,000.

According to the Saban Center website, the center plans to bring STEM programs together with theater, literature, outdoor recreation, and interactive learning for children and families in Tuscaloosa.

The more than 100,000-square-foot complex will be located in the existing Tuscaloosa News building near downtown. It will be updated as a home to the Tuscaloosa Public Library, a hands-on children’s museum, and the Tuscaloosa Children’s Theater.

City leaders voted to buy the newspaper building for nearly $8 million in October.

