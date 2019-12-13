× Nextdoor app helps you find Christmas light displays

(WHNT) – Do you struggle to find Christmas lights in different neighborhoods? There’s an app for that.

The app Nextdoor created a “Cheer Map” so that driving around looking for holiday displays won’t be guesswork. All you have to do is download the app or use the Nextdoor website.

In order to use the app, you have to register and receive address verification before you are able to access anything.

Once you are on the Nextdoor app or homepage click on the “Cheer Map” icon.

A pop-up window should appear over your address on the map, prompting the question, ‘Will you be decorating your home for the holidays?’

Select `I Will!`, or `Not This Year`, then click continue.

If you`ve selected `I Will!`, a `Lights And Displays` icon will be placed on your house on the map.

And for those just wanting to take a holiday light tour, you can see all of the homes in your area that have registered their home as being decorated.

Click here to register for Nextdoor.

Send WHNT News 19 where you see the best light by clicking here.