Muriel Drive home features lights flashing to Christmas themed dubstep music

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Muriel Drive in Huntsville. Joesph Bullock said this is his family's very first lights show. He went all out with a couple thousand lights. He even went the extra mile, making the lights flash to some Christmas themed dubstep music. He keeps the lights on from 5 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. every day.

