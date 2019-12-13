× Melt hosts Giveback Day for family of Officer Clardy

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — It’s been exactly a week since the Huntsville community was rocked by the death of Huntsville officer Billy Clardy III, who was shot and killed during a drug raid last Friday afternoon.

An outpouring of support for the police department and his family continues. And Friday, a local restaurant was doing its part, too.

Ten percent of all proceeds at Melt will be given to the family of Officer Clardy. Melt will also match all proceeds made at the day-long event.

The manager at Melt used to work in law enforcement herself, and knew this would be an easy way to make a difference.

“It’s really scary, it takes a lot of courage, and we just wanted to be support for everyone here,” Geni Sullivan said. “Just to show them that these people are putting their lives on the line every day.”

Already, the efforts have been well-received by the community.

“I knew it would be a good amount of support, but the level of support we’ve reached is kind of surprising but it’s great,” Sullivan said. “Our goal is to hopefully donate at least $5,000.”

Community members even asked Melt if they could make a special ornament to sell in honor of Officer Clardy, which restaurant-goers can purchase, and that money will be donated to the family as well.

All of that to support the family of fallen Officer Clardy — a man who gave his life to protect our own.

“I think a lot of people miss that sometimes,” Sullivan said. “You see a cop passing down the road and you’re like ‘ah, I don’t want to get a ticket’ or something, but they’re actually out to protect us and serve the community.”