Marshall County Sheriff’s Office receives donation for Project Lifesaver

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office received a generous donation of $700 from someone who wanted to remain anonymous to buy two more transmitters for Project Lifesaver.

The transmitters can be worn by children or adults with special needs, dementia, or Alzheimer's in the case they go missing

Transmitters are free for those in need, but they cost about $275 each.

Deputies said the donation came at the perfect time because there were two children in immediate need of transmitters.

“A special population person with autism, dementia, or something like that, that's prone to wander, they could die before we find them and that's what we're trying to prevent. We want to find anyone that's lost as soon as possible,” said Lt. Tom Sorrell with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Sorrell told WHNT News 19 that while this donation is a blessing, they still need more.

They want to buy 15 more to fully fill the need across the county.