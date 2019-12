× Limestone County authorities looking for man suspected of stealing a steel trap

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of stealing a steel trap.

According to authorities, the man in the picture stole a steel trap from CT Garvin on Thach Road on December 10th.

Deputies said he left in an old model dark blue or black Silverado.

Contact the Limestone Count Sheriff’s Office at 256-232-0111 with information.