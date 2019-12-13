× Lee County DA wants bond revoked for teen charged in crash that killed Rob and Paula Bramblett

LEE COUNTY, Ala. – Lee County District Attorney Brandon Hughes submitted evidence Friday morning asking for the bond to be revoked for the teen charged in the car crash that killed Rob and Paula Bramblett.

Investigators said Johnston Edward Taylor was driving between 89 and 91 miles per hour in an area with a 55 miles per hour speed limit when his car hit Rob and Paula Bramblett’s car. The crash happened at Shug Jordan Parkway and Samford Avenue on May 25. Paula Bramblett was pronounced dead at East Alabama Medical Center. Rod Bramblett died at UAB Hospital.

In July, Taylor was arrested on two manslaughter charges. He was later released on a $50,000 bond.

Since the crash, Taylor has received two speeding tickets and one reckless driving citation.

According to court documents, Hughes wrote, “He [Taylor] continues to engage in this same reckless driving behavior receiving two speeding tickets and one reckless driving citation.”

Court documents submitted by Hughes stated Taylor was cited by Auburn Police at 7:20 a.m. on November 24 for driving 68 miles per hour on South College Street near the intersection of South Donohue Drive where the speed limit is 45 miles per hour. “In addition to the speed, the officer observed the defendant accelerating rapidly,” the document said.

On November 25 at 9:52 a.m., Taylor was cited by Auburn Police for speeding and reckless driving after driving 62 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour zone on Annaleu Drive near Burke Place, according to court documents. The documents also stated the officer observed Taylor “spinning tires and fishtailing into an oncoming lane of travel.”

“He was also found in possession of suspected marijuana residue while the vehicle he was driving smelled of marijuana,” wrote Hughes. Court documents said during the traffic stop on November 25, the officer smelled marijuana in the vehicle and found marijuana residue.

After the car crash on May 25, authorities said a blood test did turn up positive for THC in Taylor’s blood.

A judge has not yet ruled on District Attorney Hughes’ request for Taylor’s bond to be revoked.

Taylor’s attorney, Tommy Spina, told AL.com he was saddened and disappointed in his client’s behavior that led to Hughes’ request.

“I was unaware of the driving violations until today when I saw the state’s filing. There are no excuses or blame-shifting that would condone this behavior. I believe the DA is doing exactly what he should do under the circumstances,” Spina said. “I obviously represent a very troubled young man who desperately needs help navigating his journey through life.”