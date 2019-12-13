Huntsville High’s Ellie Largen signs with Jacksonville State softball

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Another day another signing for one of our many talented high school athletes here in North Alabama; Ellie Largen's getting ready to live her dreams and go play D1 ball. The Huntsville High senior center fielder has officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play softball for the Jacksonville State University Gamecocks.

Largen says playing softball gave her a group of sisters that she'll miss once she goes on to college, but she's excited to start playing with her new family at her home away from home.

"It's a family atmosphere. It's probably the best atmosphere I've ever been around and it's home to me. I'm excited and it's an opportunity I've always wanted," Largen said.

Laregen says she's excited for one more season with the Panthers and her goal is to the make it to the state championship.