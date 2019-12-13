Huntsville High hosting Braggin’ Rights basketball tournament

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Big time programs and players are going head to head in the Braggin' Rights Georgia vs. Alabama basketball tournament this weekend at Huntsville High school.

Less than 24 hours until the Braggin’ Rights tournament hosted by @HHSPantherHoops 🏀🏀 There’s gonna be some solid games here in the 256 tomorrow that you won’t wanna miss!! https://t.co/4ldMeEkZDz Hear more from Coach Christian Schweers tonight on @whnt pic.twitter.com/ekxqdGi9r6 — Olivia Whitmire WHNT (@omwhitmireTV) December 13, 2019

Five teams from each state will be battling it out on the hardwood; the Huntsville High Panthers are representing the 256 in the tournament. Panthers head coach Christian Schweers says this is a great opportunity for all of the players no matter what state you're from.

"Great opportunity for all of the Alabama teams too as well because they're getting to play a really good opponent," Schweers said. "It's a no risk game ya know you lose oh well you're just trying to get better to get ready for the games in January that matter. Talking to the Alabama coaches they're really excited about playing these teams out of Georgia."

For information on times, tickets, etc. visit the tournament's website.