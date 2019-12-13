× Former Limestone investigator reaches settlement agreement in sexual harassment case

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A former Limestone County Sheriff’s Office investigator has reached an agreement to settle the case.

A Limestone County Commission spokesperson said an agreement was reached Friday with former investigator Leslie Ramsey.

“The parties resolved all claims through mediation, and the terms are confidential,” the spokesperson said. “The issues taken up at mediation also remain confidential as the parties and their counsel work toward finalizing settlement in the near future.”

Ramsey filed a federal lawsuit in January against the commission, Sheriff Mike Blakely and Chief Deputy Fred Sloss. In the lawsuit she claimed she was sexually assaulted by Sloss during a social occasion at his house in 2017, and was improperly demoted and disciplined for complaining about the incident.

Blakely, who is facing theft and ethics violations charges in an unrelated case, fired Ramsey in September. The County Commission backed the firing last month.