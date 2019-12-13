Expect road closures Saturday during the Rocket City Marathon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Police are asking the public to be aware of road closures during the Rocket City Marathon.

The marathon starts at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 14 in downtown Huntsville with the half marathon at 9:00 a.m.

Both are expected to finish at around 1:00 p.m.

The races will start on church street between Williams Avenue and Clinton Avenue and will end at the VBC South Hall and Big Spring Park.

This portion of Church St. will be shut down to traffic from about 3:00 am to 10:30 am.

Exits from Memorial Parkway will be closed from approximately 7:00 am to 1:00 pm.

Huntsville police will be working the event for traffic control.