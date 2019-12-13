Damp Saturday, dry Sunday, and a stormy Monday ahead

Showers, drizzle and sprinkles linger around through Friday evening, and the air stays chilly! Evening temperatures hover in the 40s: eventually dropping to the lower 40s by Saturday morning.

There is just enough moisture to stay cloudy with showers and some sprinkles as two very weak disturbances pass overhead. Don’t count on a lot of rain, but be prepared in case those brief showers rain on you for a few minutes Saturday morning through early afternoon. Saturday looks cool with more clouds than sun: highs in the upper 40s and low-50s.

Sunday being the drier day has the greater temperature range: 30s with scattered frost in the morning, near 60ºF with some sun at times in the afternoon.

Active weather ahead: The next big storm system moves in on Monday. Timing is everything with these things, and there’s a little too much uncertainty right now to know precisely what time the rain will begin on Monday; however, it looks like the heaviest storms would come in between 3 PM and 9 PM:

As of now, we don’t expect a major risk of ‘severe’ storms Monday in North Alabama; however, the Storm Prediction Center does outline a chance of some storms that could become severe mainly Monday afternoon and evening around here.

North Alabama is right on the line between ‘just enough’ and ‘not enough’ fuel for severe thunderstorms. A small increase in humidity and temperature could fuel some nasty storms from around 3-4 PM Monday through 8-9 PM. On the other hand, a small decrease in warm, humid air would mean nothing but a windy, wet evening. Even without storms, occasional wind gusts could top 30 miles per hour; with wet ground, that could be enough to topple a few trees and interrupt electricity in some communities.

Total rainfall Monday, Monday night and early Tuesday likely comes in around 1.5″ to 2.5″ with the heaviest rainfall between 3 PM and 9 PM.

Rain moves out Tuesday morning leaving it cold and dry through the middle of next week; the wind chill Tuesday afternoon will be in the lower/middle 30s.

-Jason

