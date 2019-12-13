Christmas comes early for Hartselle High School students

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTSELLE, Ala. - The community made Friday very special for some deserving students. Transition teachers at Hartselle High School had an idea to make an Amazon wish list of things they wanted for their classroom.

Students got a chance to unwrap the gifts on Friday afternoon.

The list was comprised mostly of games and activities that encourage teamwork, communication, and hands-on participation.

The transition program's coordinator said the list's growth was incredible.

"It started with 10 and it just exploded. Our community, businesses, and individuals donated more than twenty-two hundred dollars in gifts and donations for our kids. So we had to keep adding things to the list. So it started off with a small vision and it turned into so much more," explained Karen Howell.

Several teachers stayed after school for hours wrapping each gift and labeling several for each student.

All of the new games and gadgets will be housed in their classrooms. Teachers said they are grateful for the community's support.