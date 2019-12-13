× At least 1 person shot at Georgia plant, source reports; schools on lockdown

(CNN) — At least one person has been shot at a food-service container plant near Atlanta, and the shooter is believed still inside the plant, a federal source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.

Gunfire was reported Friday morning at Dart Container Corp. in Conyers, about 25 miles east of downtown Atlanta, and authorities are looking for a shooter, Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy Lee Thomas said.

Thomas didn’t specify whether anyone was injured.

The federal source who told CNN of one person shot spoke on condition of anonymity.

At least three schools and the county school transportation offices were placed on lockdown, Rockdale County schools said on Twitter at 8:34 a.m. ET.

“All of our students & staff are safe. No visitors are allowed on campus at this time,” the tweet reads.

Police cars with lights flashing were parked outside the Dart Container facility, video aired by CNN affiliate WSB showed.

Dart Container manufactures food-service products such as cups, plates, containers, lids and straws, its website says.

People with the FBI’s area field office are heading to the scene to support local agencies leading law enforcement’s response, the federal source said.