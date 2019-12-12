Volunteers decorate Moulton square with trail of 100 trees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. - The Moulton square is lit with Christmas cheer this year thanks to the efforts of local volunteers with a vision.

When Lakin Williamson noticed that the city of Moulton didn't decorate downtown, she felt like the community was missing out.

"You know, you watch Hallmark movies and all the downtown areas always have the tree lighting," said Williamson.

A small group put up some decorations last December. It was simple but a start.

"We didn't have time or funds to do much. We got some lights and put them around our crepe myrtles," said Williamson.

This year a committee of volunteers started planning Christmas on the square in advance. Williamson said it turned into more than she could have dreamed.

"This is 100 trees," said Williamson. "For Moulton and Lawrence County... this is crazy that every one of them was sponsored and then we have people still wanting trees."

Williamson said that Christmas on the square has revamped Christmas spirit in Lawrence County and is bringing the community together. The town gathered around the square for an official tree lighting this year.

"They are walking, enjoying the trees, there are carolers on the stage, and hot chocolate and snow, and it looks like, with the lights, everybody keeps using the word magical," explained Williamson.

Some people have even traveled hundreds of miles to see the display for themselves.

"I am from Moulton, Alabama," said Belinda Kirkland. "I've moved to south Alabama, and I've been there for 20 years, but I had to come back and see the Christmas tree lighting, to see the courthouse square. It's so beautiful"

Williamson said she believes this is also helping the local economy.

"When the trees came in and people started decorating, there were times when I couldn't find a place to park," said Williamson. "So it's been really great for the local businesses."

Christmas on the square includes a trail of 100 trees that are lit every night. It is free to the public.

A Hot Chocolate Social will be on Saturday, December 14 at 7 p.m., and Whoville Hoopla will be Friday, December 20 from 7 p.m. until 9 p.m.

More details about each event can be found on the Lawrence County Christmas on the Square 2019's Facebook page.