Quiet Lane light show dazzles to music

Posted 10:26 pm, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30PM, December 12, 2019
Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19!  There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is located at 114 Quiet Lane in Hazel Green.

The lights at this home put on an amazing show to 6 different songs with angels, Christmas trees, reindeer and snowmen.

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past,  you can check them out here.

