Optimist Club of Huntsville donates $16,000 to 19 different student STEM programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Students across North Alabama are continuing to gain access to STEM programs.

That's partially thanks to organizations like the Optimist Club of Huntsville that give these programs funding.

Thursday, Optimist gave almost $16,000 to 19 different student STEM programs and clubs to help them buy equipment, travel for competitions, or whatever they need.

For students like Grissom High School senior Madeline Liu, the money means an opportunity to find her passion.

"When you get to high school you really don't know what you want to do with your life. Robotics has made me discover that I really love this. I am going to do mechanical engineering. It's definitely given me a path to take, which I didn't have before," said Liu.

The Optimist Club wants to encourage all students to apply for their essay and oratorical contest coming up in February. The grand prize is $25,000. You can apply on the Optimist International website.