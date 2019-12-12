McNair Junior High School Lady Wildcats basketball team honors fallen Huntsville officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The community is continuing to honor the life of fallen Huntsville Police Officer Billy Clardy.

At the basketball game between McNair Junior High School and Mountain Gap on Thursday, the Lady Wildcats wore a very special shirt during warmups.

Their shirts read 'EOW, SOME GAVE ALL, REST IN PEACE OFFICER CLARDY.'

The McNair Junior High School coach said it's important to keep Officer Clardy's spirit alive and for everyone to always remember the sacrifice he gave to the city of Huntsville.

"The most important thing of it is, is for us to remember his sacrifice to keep this community safe and by them wearing those shirts for the rest of the season in warm-ups, it won't be forgotten," said Michael Salomonsky, McNair Junior High School basketball coach.