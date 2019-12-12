Marshall County Commission hosts blood drive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. - The Marshall County Commission hopes to save lives this holiday season by hosting a blood drive in Guntersville on Thursday.

The commission hosts a blood drive every three months to help keep the numbers at the blood bank high in case of any emergency.

There is currently an emergency need for blood donations, especially for types O-positive and O-negative.

Organizers told WHNT News 19 why donating is so important to them.

“It saves life and you never know when that life could be within our own family. Day-to-day, car accidents, children being born premature, there’s all kinds of things that have played a factor in my own life,” said Marshall County Commission Administrative Assistant Rhonda McCoy.

The LifeSouth mobile blood unit will be at Guntersville High School from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. on Friday, December 13.