× Madison Square 12 owners planning new theater on MidCity site

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The last remainder of Madison Square Mall is on its way out.

Touchstar Cinemas, operators of the movie theater that used to be an outparcel of the old mall, plan to rebuild with a 14-screen facility, MidCity developers RCP Companies said Thursday.

The 50,000-square-foot theater will have the largest screen in the state, developers say, as well as 4K laser projection with 3-D viewing.

Movie patrons also will be able to dine in-theater, as well as enjoy VIP suites with a private lounge and full-service bar, the developers said.

Touchstar was initially part of the redevelopment plans that saw Madison Square Mall leveled to make way for the MidCity development, which includes TopGolf, REI Co-op and Dave and Buster’s. But the city said Touchstar officials changed their minds about selling the property for redevelopment.

Touchstar bought the 6-acre property in 2008 and invested millions of dollars to transform it from its previously worn-out state into a luxury theater experience with reclining seats.

Touchstar Luxury Cinemas MidCity, which will be located at the terminus of MidCity Drive, plans to open by summer 2021. The closing of the current movie theater will be planned simultaneously with the opening of the new location, developers said.