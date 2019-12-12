× Limestone County judge arrested for theft, elderly exploitation

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Limestone County District Court Judge Douglas Patterson was booked into the Limestone County Jail Thursday morning.

A sheriff’s office spokesman confirmed that Patterson was booked on charges of third-degree theft, financial exploitation of the elderly and using his position for personal gain.

The Alabama Administrative Office of Courts confirmed in September that Patterson was being investigated but would not discuss the nature of the investigation.

The sheriff’s office spokesman said Patterson was at the jail for about 30 minutes and posted $30,000 around 9 a.m.

Patterson has been on the bench in Limestone County since 2016.