First ASWA high school basketball rankings released

The Alabama Sports Writers Association has released its first statewide basketball rankings of the season, and North Alabama has a few of the number one teams. Two-time defending state champ Plainview in 3A and defending champ Decatur Heritage in 1A are both ranked at the top of their division in the first round of rankings, plus Mae Jemison in 6A is also ranked at the number one spot.

Looking at the ASWA's girls rankings, five defending class champions earned the number one spot in their division and three of them are from the Tennessee Valley. In 6A, Hazel Green's at the top, for 4A Rogers is ranked highest and Pisgah is number one in the first rankings for 3A. In both boys and girls, several of North Alabama's teams come in ranked in the top 10 in their divisions.

For the full ASWA rankings lists see below:

ASWA BOYS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

CLASS 7A

1. Mountain Brook (9-1)

2. Hoover (9-3)

3. Lee-Montgomery (8-0)

4. McGill-Toolen (8-4)

5. Austin (8-3)

6. Bob Jones (11-2)

7. Thompson (10-3)

8. Tuscaloosa Co. (9-3)

9. Sparkman (6-6)

10. Fairhope (7-1)

Others nominated: Baker (8-3), Enterprise (6-4), Florence (5-2), Gadsden City (9-5).

CLASS 6A

1. Mae Jemison (10-0)

2. Buckhorn (10-2)

3. Huffman (8-2)

4. Pinson Valley (8-1)

5. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (8-2)

6. Oxford (6-1)

7. Hartselle (9-3)

8. Northridge (10-3)

9. Homewood (8-4)

10. Carver-Montgomery (7-5)

Others nominated: Albertville (7-0), B.C. Rain (7-2), Clay-Chalkville (6-3), Cullman (8-3), Eufaula (4-4), Hazel Green (5-3), Muscle Shoals (4-1), Pelham (6-3).

CLASS 5A

1. Woodlawn (7-4)

2. Wenonah (7-4)

3. East Limestone (8-3)

4. Fairfield (8-2)

5. Parker (7-4)

6. Ramsay (7-3)

7. Greenville (6-2)

8. Briarwood Christian (8-0)

9. Tallassee (9-1)

10. Scottsboro (8-2)

Others nominated: Brewbaker Tech (5-3), Carroll (10-3), Lawrence Co. (8-1), Pleasant Grove (1-0), Satsuma (9-2).

CLASS 4A

1. Williamson (8-2)

2. Sumter Central (8-2)

3. Anniston (6-3)

4. Hillcrest-Evergreen (1-0)

5. UMS-Wright (11-1)

6. Booker T. Washington-Tuskegee (8-1)

7. Good Hope (9-0)

8. Montogomery Catholic (8-2)

9. Sipsey Valley (9-3)

10. White Plains (4-1)

Others nominated: Brooks (7-0), Danville (6-3), Deshler (4-3), Jacksonville (4-0), North Jackson (8-2).

CLASS 3A

1. Plainview (7-2)

2. Lauderdale Co. (5-2)

3. Piedmont (0-0)

4. Thomasville (3-0)

5. New Hope (6-3)

6. Slocomb (6-1)

7. Pike Road (6-2)

8. Dadeville (6-4)

9. Mobile Christian (7-4)

10. Opp (1-0)

Others nominated: None.

CLASS 2A

1. LaFayette (5-0)

2. Vincent (8-1)

3. Tanner (4-0)

4. Chickasaw (6-2)

5. Fyffe (8-0)

6. Calhoun (6-3)

7. Sacred Heart (7-5)

8. Asbury (10-0)

9. Geneva Co. (9-2)

10. Westbrook Christian (5-3)

Others nominated: Luverne (5-0), Section (7-4), Sheffield (8-2).

CLASS 1A

1. Decatur Heritage (4-2)

2. Lanett (0-1)

3. Georgiana (3-1)

4. Skyline (12-0)

5. Cornerstone-Birmingham (7-4)

6. Keith (7-1)

7. Belgreen (8-2)

8. Spring Garden (3-0)

9. Lindsay Lane (6-2)

10. Jacksonville Christian (8-2)

Others nominated: Brantley (2-0), Covenant Christian (4-1), Elba (1-0), Florala (6-2), Millry (3-2), Whitesburg Christian (7-2).

AISA

1. Glenwood (7-2)

2. Evangel Christian (10-1)

3. Autauga Academy (2-0)

4. Bessemer Academy (3-1)

5. Tuscaloosa Academy (6-2)

6. Morgan Academy (7-2)

ASWA GIRLS BASKETBALL RANKINGS

CLASS 7A

1. Hoover (10-1)

2. McGill-Toolen (12-1)

3. Spain Park (10-2)

4. Theodore (12-2)

5. Auburn (8-1)

6. Hewitt-Trussville (8-2)

7. Sparkman (9-5)

8. Austin (8-2)

9. Foley (11-1)

10. Grissom (4-4)

Others nominated: Davidson (8-4), Gadsden City (10-3), Vestavia Hills (9-3).

CLASS 6A

1. Hazel Green (11-0)

2. Eufaula (10-1)

3. Athens (9-2)

4. Lee-Huntsville (12-2)

5. Carver-Birmingham (9-2)

6. Opelika (9-3)

7. McAdory (10-2)

8. Carver-Montgomery (7-2)

9. Mae Jemison (7-3)

10. Homewood (13-1)

Others nominated: Albertville (6-0), Chelsea (11-2), Dothan (6-1), Hartselle (7-5), Muscle Shoals (4-4), Park Crossing (7-1), Pelham (8-2).

CLASS 5A

1. Ramsay (10-0)

2. Charles Henderson (9-0)

3. Central-Tuscaloosa (8-3)

4. Pleasant Grove (3-2)

5. East Limestone (8-0)

6. Madison Academy (8-2)

7. Faith Academy (8-5)

8. LeFlore (9-3)

9. Shelby County (7-2)

10. West Point (10-4)

Others nominated: Brewer (7-6), Briarwood Christian (5-1), Carroll (9-3), Jackson (9-3), Mortimer Jordan (6-5), St. Paul's (8-3).

CLASS 4A

1. Rogers (8-1)

2. Anniston (3-2)

3. Childersburg (8-1)

4. Sipsey Valley (10-3)

5. Greensboro (5-1)

6. Jacksonville (4-0)

7. Handley (6-2)

8. Fairview (7-2)

9. Priceville (5-4)

10. Deshler (4-2)

Others nominated: DAR (5-4), Headland (6-1), Montgomery Catholic (7-1).

CLASS 3A

1. Pisgah (9-0)

2. Midfield (7-1)

3. T.R. Miller (5-0)

4. Susan Moore (9-1)

5. Montgomery Academy (6-1)

6. Glencoe (6-3)

7. Phil Campbell (2-3)

8. Prattville Christian (10-1)

9. Lauderdale County (5-2)

10. Pike Road (7-2)

Others nominated: Lexington (5-2).

CLASS 2A

1. Cold Springs (8-2)

2. Geneva County (10-1)

3. Sacred Heart (9-3)

4. Collinsville (7-0)

5. Central-Hayneville (8-1)

6. G.W. Long (6-2)

7. Ider (9-2)

8. Fyffe (6-2)

9. Sand Rock (5-2)

10. Cedar Bluff (3-4)

Others nominated: Addison (4-0), Hatton (8-1), Horseshoe Bend (6-3), Tanner (4-2).

CLASS 1A

1. Spring Garden (7-1)

2. Skyline (11-0)

3. St. Luke's (10-2)

4. Mars Hill Bible (4-1)

5. Loachapoka (10-5)

6. Decatur Heritage (6-3)

7. Pleasant Home (6-1)

8. Belgreen (6-1)

9. Phillips (2-5)

10. Marion County (9-3)

Others nominated: Brantley (2-3), Coosa Christian (7-4), Covenant Christian (4-1), Elba (4-2), Falkville (6-4), Georgiana (3-3), Kinston (4-3), Notasulga (3-1), Vina (7-2).

AISA

1. Lee-Scott (6-1)

2. Glenwood (5-2)

3. Southern Academy (4-0)

4. Macon-East (5-3)

5. Patrician Academy (NA)

6. Clarke Prep (5-3)

7. Tuscaloosa Academy (NA)

8. Northside Methodist (8-3)

9. Fort Dale Academy (4-1)

10. Pike Liberal Arts (4-6)

Others nominated: None.