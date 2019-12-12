Drake State helps students train to fill the labor gap in growing job market

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The recent Labor Market Analysis for North Alabama underscores the anticipated tremendous job growth in Huntsville and North Alabama. With low unemployment rates and significant job growth, it is necessary to attract new residents to North Alabama to fill the labor gap.

This is a key initiative for the community and it is gaining momentum through the Chamber of Commerce and its partners.

Drake State Community and Technical College also sees more than one approach is needed to meet this challenge, believing there are people already in the local workforce who can be candidates for these jobs.

Drake State provides the training and education needed, including advanced manufacturing, cybersecurity, and nursing. Drake State also offers an adult education program for students who need to earn their high school degree or GED so they can further their education and earn more income.

In many cases, training and education can be provided to students for free or at lower rates thanks to grant funding.

Drake State has historically provided education for non-traditional as well as traditional students so we know how to accommodate the schedules and challenges that our students have. This includes students who work, go to school and provide for their family all at the same time.

To learn more about programs and to apply, visit www.drakestate.edu.