Dolce Pan cleans up its act, Chili’s needs to call a plumber in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - After giving Dolce Pan a warning, a Madison County health inspector returned to the bakery on Governors Drive on Tuesday. The eatery was previously written up for improperly handling beef, chicken, and pork. On Tuesday, the inspector found the pork and beef were kept at proper temps and products in the cooler were all dated within seven days.

Samurai's Steakhouse in Athens was inspected on December 6th. The inspector found the Asian restaurant had a dirty soda machine. Samurai's scored an 87.

Chili's Grill and Bar in Florence was inspected on December 3rd. The inspector wrote up the restaurant for not maintaining hot water at 110 degrees and they say the dishwasher wasn't sanitizing at proper concentration. Chili's scored an 85.

Chicken Salad Chicken opened its new restaurant in Florence this week on Cox Creek Parkway.

"Florence has been a long time coming," Chicken Salad Chick marketing manager Megan Worley said. "Our doors have basically been knocked down to bring a Chicken Salad Chick here."

Stacy Brown started the venture in 2008 at her home in Auburn.

"She started selling it door to door. All it was meant to be was a magnet on a car going door to door," Worley said.

They may have a humble beginning, but popular demand is putting it modestly. In the last 11 years, Chicken Salad Chick has grown to over 140 locations in 10 states.

"We specialize in 12 different kinds of chicken salad made fresh every day at every single store," Worley said.

Chicken Salad Chick received a permit to operate from the health department. They haven't yet been given a full inspection score. Worley says next month, Chicken Salad Chick is opening a restaurant in Cullman.