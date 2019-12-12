Checking in with Jerry Hayes on his health journey: ‘Maintain Don’t Gain’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - We are well into the calorie-rich holiday season, Healthy Huntsville and Huntsville Hospital are partnering again this year for the "Maintain, Don't Gain" challenge.

Our own Jerry Hayes has embarked on this challenge and we have been tracking his health goals over the last month.

"Just come out and just walk and get in some steps, get in a couple of miles," said Jerry.

The holiday season is a difficult time to stay active and keep weight off.

"I was miserable when I got through, I mean I was stuffed like a turkey," he said.

Thanksgiving was a hard one for Jerry.

"Yeah, it's been a struggle, I totally overdid it at Thanksgiving, there was so much food and I was going to do smaller portions and do two servings," he said. " Instead I just did it all at once."

So he's been walking it all off.

"I'm walking more now, I'm getting anywhere from nine to ten thousand steps in a day," Jerry said.

Those steps paid off when he walked onto the scales at the halfway mark of the 'Maintain Don't Gain' challenge.

"208 and a half, I've lost a pound and a half," said Jerry, as he stepped on the scales.

On Nov. 21 Jerry weighed in at 210 pounds.

Thanksgiving taught him some things before Christmas dinner rolls around.

"Get out and move around a little bit because you're going to burn those calories you put in, so just keep moving," he said.

But like all of us, he still has some guilty pleasures

"I make this cherry pie that's really really good and I had to have two slices of that," said Jerry.

Don't worry about him, he'll walk it off.

People who weigh-in and weigh-out at the same location will get a free t-shirt. Those who maintain or lose weight can win prizes like hotel stays and massages.

Participants can weigh-out for the Healthy Huntsville challenge in the new year.