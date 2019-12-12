Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Chattanooga's Holiday Trail of Lights features 12 major points of interest, showcasing millions of twinkling lights at Chattanooga's top holiday attractions. Visitors can also enjoy an array of festivals, holiday events, delicious holiday meals, Santa sightings, shopping, and live music and entertainment scattered throughout the city.

Twinkling Snowflakes along the Scenic Walnut Street Bridge in Downtown Chattanooga

Now through February 2020, lights turn on daily at dusk

View the thousands of twinkling lights in snowflake form along the Walnut Street Bridge, one of the longest pedestrian-only bridges in the world at 2,370-feet. The bridge connects downtown Chattanooga with the vibrant historic North Shore District and offers incredible views of the Tennessee River. Both ends of the bridge offer a variety of shopping, green spaces, dining, attractions, galleries and more.

EPB's 2019 Holiday Windows

Now through -January 1, 2020

Explore the EPB (Electric Power Board) 2019 Holiday Windows, depicting the sights and sounds of the season. The displays feature unique and known holiday characters as well as Chattanooga scenes and landmarks. The Holiday Windows celebration continues a tradition that dates back to the World War II era. View the displays in the windows on the Broad and Market Street sides of EPB's downtown headquarters building at 10 W. M.L. King Blvd.

Rock City's Enchanted Garden of Lights

Now through January 4, 2020, nightly

Head high atop Lookout Mountain to the award-winning, 25th annual holiday light extravaganza! Discover the four uniquely themed realms of wonder. Be sure to visit the Magic Forest which includes one of the world's largest, walk-through electronic Christmas trees. You'll find gifts and treats in Downtown Yule Town and magic all around. To celebrate the Silver Anniversary for Rock City's 25th Anniversary of the Enchanted Garden of Lights, Inara the Ice Queen and Jack Frost are bringing the Aurora Lights to the Arctic Kingdom. Decked out in their new garments, Inara and Jack have prepared a journey for guests through a stunning display of ice crystals with a new color design reminiscent of the aurora borealis lights. New in this realm is the Glacier Grotto featuring a unique firepit to get warm! An evening at Rock City`s Enchanted Garden of Lights entails more than a million LED lights that transform the gardens` natural daytime splendor into a glittering fantasyland complete with pictures with Santa, gingerbread cookie decorating with Mrs. Claus, hot cocoa, and live nightly entertainment by the fire.