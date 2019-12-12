× Caldwell Elementary Third Grade Kidcam!

I had a fun morning in Scottsboro with some bright Third Graders from Caldwell Elementary! We packed into the Caldwell Library on a chilly Thursday morning and talked a lot about weather: especially the water cycle and storms.

When you’ve done this as long as I have, you can spot a good class immediately; this Third Grade crew is on top of it! One of the best ways to gauge them is by listening to their questions. They had some really good ones!

That shows me two things:

They’re being successfully taught to think critically.

They’re engaged and ready to learn.

Those two things make it really easy for me to have a good time because we can drill down into the science behind the things they see and feel, and we can also get to important things like understanding the difference between fearing storms and respecting their power.

It felt great driving back from Scottsboro thinking about putting this group on TV today, so here they are if you missed them!

KIDCAM:

THE CAKE & CARDS:

-Jason

