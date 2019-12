× Boaz police looking for graffiti vandal suspects

BOAZ, Ala. – Police in Boaz need help finding the vandals who spray-painted graffiti in the city.

Several businesses and residences were vandalized using blue spray paint, according to authorities.

Police believe the man pictured is involved.

If you have any information about the vandalism please call the Boaz police department at 256-593-2325.